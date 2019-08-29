Navy, Coast Guard Ships Arrive for L.A. Fleet Week

Posted 11:52 AM, August 29, 2019, by

Los Angeles' 4th annual Fleet Week kicks off this Labor Day weekend, and KTLA's Lynette Romero was aboard the USS Comstock in San Pedro to speak with some of the men and women who serve.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.