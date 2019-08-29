Police Discover Man Grazed by Bullet at Gilroy Garlic Festival, Brings Total Number of People Shot to 17

A makeshift memorial is seen outside the site of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, after a mass shooting took place at the event yesterday, on July 29, 2019 in Gilroy, California. Three victims were killed, two of them children, and at least a dozen were wounded before police officers killed the suspect. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Gilroy police say they have identified an additional person who suffered a gunshot wound during a deadly shooting at a famous garlic festival last month.

Authorities say a 58-year-old man sustained a graze wound to his head that required stitches. The man’s injuries bring the total number of people shot during the July 28 shooting to 17.

Thirteen people were wounded but survived. Three people, including two children, were shot and killed when Santino William Legan opened fire. Legan killed himself at the festival.

Officials say they believe all of the gunshot wound victims have now been identified. It was not immediately clear what led them to the latest victim.

The FBI has opened a domestic terrorism case. Although authorities found a “target list” containing religious institutions, courthouses and other sites, they say they have not determined Legan’s motive.

