Police Say Suspect in Fatal Hemet Shooting Fled to Mexico as Search Continues

Hemet police released the identity Thursday of a man being sought in connection with a fatal shooting in the city months earlier.

Luis Eduardo Reyes, 27, has been identified by authorities as the primary suspect in the death of Juan Ernesto Romero on Dec. 28, 2018. Police believe he has fled to Mexico and are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after being called to the scene in the 100 block of North Tahquitz Avenue just before 10 p.m., according to police. Romero later died of his injuries.

Several people suspected of helping Reyes flee have been arrested as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about Luis Reyes’ whereabouts is asked to contact Corporal Matthew Gomez at 951-765-2422 or mgomez@cityofhemet.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the department’s anonymous tip line at 951-765-3897 or by visiting www.crimestoppersplus.org.