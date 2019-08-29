× 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Off Oregon Coast; No Tsunami Alert Issued

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 was strong enough to be felt in parts of Oregon despite hitting more than 175 miles off the coast on Thursday, but it did not trigger a tsunami alert.

The temblor, reported about 8:07 a.m., struck about 3.3 miles beneath the Pacific Ocean. It was centered about 184 miles east of Coos Bay and 257 miles east northeast of Salem, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Dozens of people in the Portland reported feeling weak shaking from the undersea tremor, USGS’s website showed. The quake was also felt in Washington state.

No tsunami was expected from the offshore temblor, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

There have been no reports of damages or injuries.