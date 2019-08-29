× Woman Rescued From San Pedro Cliff Fall Left in Grave Condition

A woman who was rescued Thursday after falling from a cliff in San Pedro was left in grave condition, authorities said.

She fell about 70 feet from the cliff’s highest point to the rocky shoreline below near 4102 South Pacific Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Authorities were dispatched to the scene around 4 p.m.

Paramedics managed to reach the woman on the ground by 4:10 p.m. and authorities said she was conscious but unable to move. A helicopter was soon sent to the area and the woman was hoisted to safety by 4:45 p.m.

First responders were taking the roughly 50-year-old victim to a nearby trauma center as she suffered severe head trauma, authorities said. She was also being treated while being flown in the chopper.

The circumstances surrounding how she fell remain under investigation and no other details have been released.