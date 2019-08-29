Worker Fatally Shot at Marijuana Shop in Florence; Gunmen Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for two people believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting of an employee at a marijuana dispensary early Thursday morning in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Authorities received a shots fired call about 1 a.m. at the dispensary located near the intersection of West 81st Street and South Broadway.

Arriving officers found a 25 to 30-year-old man down with at least one gunshot wound, Los Angeles Police Department Commanding Officer Billy Brockway said.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was an employee of the shop, which Brockway said is not a sanctioned dispensary. “From what I am understanding, it is an illegal cannabis location,” he said.

Investigators are talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance video but do not know the motive for the shooting.

Two suspects, described only as males, are being sought.