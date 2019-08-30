1.38 Million Travelers Expected at LAX Over Labor Day Weekend, With Friday Being the Busiest Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About 1.38 million travelers are expected to pass through Los Angeles International Airport over the long Labor Day weekend.

The busiest of the six days will be Friday, when 256,510 passengers are expected at the airport, followed by Thursday with about 255,345 travelers.

LAX officials compared the number of passengers traveling through the airport on each of the busiest days between Aug. 29 and Sept. 3. to be greater than two and a half times the capacity of the Rose Bowl.

Travelers were advised to arrive two hours before the boarding time for domestic flights and three hours ahead of boarding for international flights, as well as check wait times online before arriving at the airport.

“For many of our guests, the Labor Day holiday offers a last chance for a summer trip, which means a busy weekend at LAX,” said Michael Christensen, Deputy Executive Director for Operations and Maintenance.

The airport said that while the crowds will be substantial over the weekend, it won't be as busy as the peak summer weekends.

The airport is also expecting almost 600,000 vehicles to flood in during the holiday weekend, according to LAX. Traffic is usually heaviest between 7 p.m. and midnight.

Extra officers will be helping with traffic at the airport during the weekend.

The Los Angeles Police Department is also preparing for the Labor Day weekend, which they say is one of the deadliest times of the year for DUI traffic collisions.

Last year, two people were killed and 31 others were injured in California on Labor Day alone, LAPD said, citing data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The department is planning sobriety checkpoints throughout the city during the weekend, and have additional officer patrolling the roads.