× 1 Killed, 1 Wounded in Santa Ana Shooting

One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Santa Ana late Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 500 block of East Pine Street after a call came in about a shooting just before midnight, the Santa Ana Police Department said.

One victim, described only as female, was pronounced dead at the scene and a male victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to police.

Video from the scene showed several police cars swarming the residential area as a small crowd of people gathered to watch from the entrance of one of the surrounding apartment buildings.

Officers were seen searching an area closed off with police tape.

A man who lives nearby said he heard about five gunshots at around midnight.

“Every shot was paced,” Luis Lamazan said. “It was one shot. Pause. One shot. Pause. And so on for five shots and from there, it was utter silence,” he recalled.

The sound of sirens and helicopters approaching the scene then slowly rang through the neighborhood, Lamazan said.

Authorities did not provide a description of the suspected shooter.

No suspects were in custody as of 2 a.m. Friday, police said.