2 Drivers Killed When Vehicle Fleeing Police Collides With Car in La Verne; 3 Passengers Critical

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two drivers were killed when a vehicle being pursued by police in La Verne collided with another car Thursday night. Three passengers were hospitalized in critical condition following the crash.

The incident began about 8:50 p.m. when police officers attempted to pull over a red Acura Integra for running a stop sign in the area of White Avenue and Arrow Highway, the La Verne Police Department stated in a news release.

The driver decided to flee from police and was seen running at least one red traffic light as he eluded authorities.

The pursuit continued for only about 20 seconds before the Acura collided with a black Toyota Corolla near the intersection of White Avenue and College Lane.

Two people in the Corolla and three in the Acura were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital, the news release stated.

All three passengers were listed in critical condition.

The Acura appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed at the time it struck the innocent victims in the Toyota, Police Chief Nick Paz said.

The driver who died in the Toyota was identified as 68-year-old Marlet Reyes of La Verne.

The name of the Acura driver and the identities of the passengers were not released.

It was unclear why the Acura driver decided to flee from police, Paz said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Police Department at 909-596-1913 regarding report number 190801729.