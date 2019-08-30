2 People Found Dead on Torrance Beach

Crime scene tape is seen on a beach in Torrance on Aug. 30, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Authorities were investigating Friday morning after two people were found dead at a Torrance beach, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The bodies were discovered at about 7 a.m. and Torrance Police Department officers responded to the scene in the 300 block of Paseo de la Playa near Redondo Beach.

Video from Sky 5 showed a yellow tarp apparently covering the two bodies on the sand. The area was cordoned off with police tape and officers were seen working at the scene.

Authorities did not identify the victims.

The case is under investigation and no further details were immediately available.

