Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Died of ‘Alcohol, Fentanyl and Oxycodone Intoxication,’ Choked on His Vomit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs had the opioids fentanyl and oxycodone along with alcohol in his system when he was found dead in his Texas hotel room July 1, according to a toxicology report that will be released Friday by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

The cause of death is listed as a mixture of “alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents,” meaning Skaggs, 27, essentially choked on his vomit while under the influence. The death, according to the report, was ruled an accident. He was found on his bed, fully clothed, and there were no signs of trauma.

The Southlake, Texas, Police Department is investigating the death, and a statement from Skaggs’ family issued Friday mentions that an Angels employee may have some involvement.

The statement: “We are heartbroken to learn that the passing of our beloved Tyler was the result of a combination of dangerous drugs and alcohol. That is completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League baseball player and had a very promising future in the game he loved so much.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.