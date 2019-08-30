Attorneys Ask Judge to Reject Trump Admin Policy Expanding Detention of Migrant Children

Honduran father Victor walks with his daughter Katie near Metropolitan Detention Center, shortly after he was released on bond from six months in ICE custody, on Oct. 2, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Attorneys have asked a judge to reject Trump administration plans to detain migrant families longer than they’re allowed now and to remove court oversight of how children are treated in government custody.

The attorneys in a court filing on Friday asked U.S. District Court Judge Dolly Gee to block the government from implementing the rules, saying prolonged detention causes life-long trauma and that children in government custody are sometimes held in deplorable conditions.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it would create regulations on how migrant children are treated.

About 475,000 families have crossed the border so far this budget year, nearly three times the previous full-year record for families.

On Monday, 19 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit over the Trump administration’s effort.

