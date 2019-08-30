Driver of Yellow Taxi Cab Surrenders After Chase Ends in Antelope Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A driver in a possibly stolen taxi cab was taken into custody in the Palmdale area after a pursuit on Friday morning, Sky5 video showed.

The incident began at an AutoZone when someone saw the pursuit suspect going through vehicles in the area, and then take off in the taxi, according to Shirley Miller of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.

Deputies treated the incident as a stolen vehicle and initiated the chase, Miller said. The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit.

It was not immediately clear where and when the chase began, but the driver surrendered on the northbound 14 Freeway near the Pearblossom Highway after a CHP officer performed a PIT maneuver, according to the aerial footage.

The cab -- a yellow Toyota Prius -- ended up rolling into a CHP vehicle after the driver stepped out. It appeared the officers were out of the vehicle by the time the hybrid struck the patrol car.

The man was then taken into custody without incident.

Authorities are still investigating whether or not the taxi was stolen.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.