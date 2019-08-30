BREAKING: Appeals Court Overturns Conviction in Kate Steinle Killing

Bill to Ban Most Paper Receipts in California Fails

Nikki Boxer of Manhattan Beach holds a receipt from a CVS drugstore on March 25, 2019. (Credit: Diya Chacko / Los Angeles Times)

Those body-length receipts from retail stores are here to stay.

The California Legislature had been considering banning paper receipts unless requested by a customer. But a legislative committee voted Friday not to send the legislation to the Senate floor for a vote.

The move means the bill is unlikely to pass this year.

Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting had criticized the receipts for harming the environment. An aide dressed as a giant receipt stood beside Ting as he announced the bill at a news conference earlier this year, emphasizing the often absurd lengths of modern receipts.

Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Anthony Portantino said the bill did not get out of committee because it had some problems. He said paper receipts have other uses, such as offering coupons to consumers.

