Firefighters are on the scene of a small brush fire burning in Malibu near the Pacific Coast Highway on Friday.

The 3-acre blaze is burning uphill along Sweetwater Canyon Road, the Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted around 11:45 p.m. It erupted about 20 minutes earlier, a fire official said.

Two helicopters are also battling the flames, which are spreading uphill at a “moderate rate of spread,” according to a Fire Department tweet.

