California Lawmakers OK Controversial Bill Allowing Medical Marijuana in K-12 Schools

California moved a step closer Friday to allowing parents to bring some medical marijuana products to their children on school campuses, and now Gov. Gavin Newsom will be the final arbiter on an idea rejected by his predecessor.

The state Senate gave final legislative approval to a controversial bill that would authorize school districts to let parents bring nonsmoking medical cannabis products — including pills, creams and oils — onto school campuses to administer them to their children. They could only do so for children that had received a doctor’s recommendation for the medical marijuana.

State Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) said his measure is needed to help students with severe health problems, including epilepsy, attend school without disruptions caused by parents otherwise taking them off campus to administer the drug. The bill was named for an epileptic teenager who lives in Hill’s district and depends on daily doses of cannabis oil.

“Jojo’s Act would enable students who are living with severe medical disabilities and rely on medicinal cannabis to take their medication on campus under strict conditions and supervision, so they can get on with their school day without disrupting their education,” Hill said Friday, noting the drug can only be administered in nonsmoking and non-vaping forms.

