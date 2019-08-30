Cooking With Vera: Green Rice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This green rice recipe brings traditional brown rice to life. The tomatillos give it a bit of tang, reminiscent of citrus.

I love folding in the cilantro at the end because it wilts it just enough, but it still has that the lovely freshness that’s a great contrast to the nuttiness of the brown rice. If cilantro doesn’t agree with your taste buds, feel free to leave it out.

One of the most important steps in this recipe is making sure the tomatillo sauce completely evaporates before you add the water to cook the rice.

If you’re a vegetarian or vegan, be sure to pair it with a legume like beans or lentils to make it a complete protein. Otherwise, this makes a great side dish.

