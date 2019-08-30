× Democrats, Wary of Backlash, Won’t Impose $25 Tax on Gun Purchases in California

A proposal to tax guns and bullets in California has bogged down in the Legislature and is not expected to advance this year, its author said Friday, as lawmakers wrestle with how to respond to a string of fatal mass shootings in recent weeks.

Assemblyman Marc Levine (D–San Rafael) said he would pursue his bill again next year.

Levine said he has been told by legislative leadership that there is no appetite for a bill raising taxes a year after Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) was recalled from office following his vote to increase the state’s gas tax.

“The story is a lack of political will for action on reducing gun violence in California,” Levine said. “The Senate had a learning moment with … the recall of Josh Newman and they are reticent to engage in any tax increases, even if it is for a common-sense measure such as taxing guns and bullets.”

