BREAKING: Man Sentenced to Death for Murdering 2 Palm Springs Police Officers

Democrats, Wary of Backlash, Won’t Impose $25 Tax on Gun Purchases in California

Posted 2:35 PM, August 30, 2019, by
Frank Cobet of Get Loaded in Grand Terrace shows a customer a AR-15 rifle. store in Grand Terrace in 2015. (Credit: Barbara Davidson / Los Angeles Times)

Frank Cobet of Get Loaded in Grand Terrace shows a customer a AR-15 rifle. store in Grand Terrace in 2015. (Credit: Barbara Davidson / Los Angeles Times)

A proposal to tax guns and bullets in California has bogged down in the Legislature and is not expected to advance this year, its author said Friday, as lawmakers wrestle with how to respond to a string of fatal mass shootings in recent weeks.

Assemblyman Marc Levine (D–San Rafael) said he would pursue his bill again next year.

Levine said he has been told by legislative leadership that there is no appetite for a bill raising taxes a year after Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) was recalled from office following his vote to increase the state’s gas tax.

“The story is a lack of political will for action on reducing gun violence in California,” Levine said. “The Senate had a learning moment with … the recall of Josh Newman and they are reticent to engage in any tax increases, even if it is for a common-sense measure such as taxing guns and bullets.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.