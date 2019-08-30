How to Buy A Historic Home With Jickie Torres

Posted 8:55 AM, August 30, 2019

Jickie Torres is the Director of Content for The Atomic Ranch, Cottages and Bungalows, American Farmhouse Style and Flea Market Décor and other publications for Engaged Media, Inc. In this episode, she talks about how to buy a historic home, and what she learned along the way during her first ever home buying experience!



