Los Angeles Police Commissioner Failed to Disclose Income From City Contracts: Records

Los Angeles Police Commissioner Sandra Figueroa-Villa failed to disclose income from a nonprofit she runs that received millions of dollars from the city to work with police on gang initiatives, records show.

Figueroa-Villa has never reported her income or the nonprofit’s funding from the city on annual financial disclosures required by the city. She also didn’t disclose a donation that a controversial technology firm with ties to the LAPD made to her group. The commission, including Figueroa-Villa, then voted to audit the program in 2018, according to Ethics Commission records and a transcript of a Police Commission meeting.

Individuals who fail to report information on disclosures could face stiff fines from the Ethics Commission. Figueroa-Villa has not been fined to date.

The Times connected the city contracts to Figueroa-Villa’s nonprofit during an examination of more than 4,000 pages of Police Commission meeting transcripts and agendas, Ethics Commission records and IRS tax forms filed by the nonprofit.

