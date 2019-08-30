× Man Accused of Lighting Series of Arson Fires Near Hollywood Bowl

Officials arrested a man on suspicion of arson after they say set a string of four to five fires near the Hollywood Bowl on Friday afternoon.

Firefighter first responded about 2 p.m. to reports of flames spotted near the stadium, 2301 N. Highland Ave., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

They encountered a quarter-acre fire burning on a brush-covered hill and extinguished before it reached half-an-acre in size, he said.

During the response to the fire, officials learned of at least three additional ignition points along Cahuenga Boulevard, Prange said. All were quickly put out.

Prange said witness statements and evidence at the scenes led investigators to detain a man on the Mulholland Drive bridge spanning the 101 Freeway about 4 p.m. The suspect, estimated to be in his 50s or 60s, was expected to be booked on suspicion of arson of forest land. His identity was not yet available.

A motive for the alleged series of arson fires was not clear.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.