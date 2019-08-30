Man Dies at Burning Man Festival in Nevada; Death Investigated as ‘Suspicious’

Posted 10:45 AM, August 30, 2019, by
Dancers at the "Burning Man" festival create patterns with fireworks in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada just prior to burning a five-story, neon-lit effigy of a man on the last night of the week-long festival in September 2006. (Credit: MIKE NELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Dancers at the "Burning Man" festival create patterns with fireworks in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada just prior to burning a five-story, neon-lit effigy of a man on the last night of the week-long festival in September 2006. (Credit: MIKE NELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

A man’s death at the Burning Man festival is being ruled as suspicious.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the man found dead in a medical tent as Shane Billingham.

Pershing County sheriff’s officials did not release a cause of death, age or hometown.

According to deputies, they responded to reports of a death at the festival north of Reno.

Doctors already on site had pronounced him dead.

The music and art festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert is going on through Sept. 2.

The event typically draws tens of thousands of people.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.