Man Sentenced to Death for Murdering 2 Palm Springs Police Officers

A man was sentenced to death Friday for the murders of two Palm Springs police officers, authorities said.

John Felix opened fire on the two officers with an an AR-15 rifle just as they were responding to his mother’s home for a domestic violence call on Oct. 8, 2016.

Lesley Zerebny and Jose “Gil” Vega were with two other officers when they responded to the house in the 2700 block of North Cypress Road at 12:10 p.m. that day.

They tried getting Felix to come out of the home but instead he shot through the closed front door.

“I would describe this as an ambush,” Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin said days after the murders. “Those police officers walked into a trap.”

Check back for updates to the developing story.