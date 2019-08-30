Man, Woman Fatally Shot While Walking on Street in Unincorporated Westmont Area

Authorities are searching for whoever fatally shot two people in the unincorporated Westmont area of Los Angeles Thursday night.

The shooting was reported about 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 105th Street, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Robert Westphal said.

Arriving deputies found two gunshot victims at the scene.

An unidentified male victim suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body and died at the scene, Westphal said.

An unidentified female victim was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

Investigators believe the victims were walking down the street when a car approached, and the shooting occurred.

No description of the shooter or the vehicle used in the shooting were immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.