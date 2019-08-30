Missing Chico State Student Found Dead in Sacramento River After Friend Arrested in Burglary Reports Him Missing

Authorities in Butte County say a body found in the Sacramento River is that of a 22-year-old Chico State student reported missing last week.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman called authorities Thursday after spotting the body floating in the river.

Deputies recovered Anthony Mahr’s body about a quarter of a mile upstream from Scotty’s Boat Landing in Chico, according to authorities.

Officials say Mahr was reported missing on August 20 after he went tubing on the Sacramento River with two friends.

Mahr’s two friends made it to shore but his disappearance was not reported until a day later when one of his friends, 22-year-old Brentston Rhodes, was arrested for a burglary.

A resident living near the Sacramento River reported finding a man in his house when he got home, and that there was extensive damage to the house, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded, and after searching the the area, found Rhodes and arrested him on burglary charges.

After his arrest, Rhodes reported two of his friends, Mahr and a 22-year-old woman, missing.

The woman was later found by authorities in the Chico area. She told deputies she was able to swim to safety after the floating device hit a snag, according to Butte County officials.

The sheriff’s office says it continues to investigate Mahr’s death and that an autopsy is pending.