Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed 72-Year-Old Man in Rialto

The intersection of Merrill and Cedar avenues in Rialto is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

Investigators are searching for the hit-and-run driver who left a 72-year-old man dead early Friday morning in Rialto.

A bystander called 911 around 2:50 a.m. to report the victim was passed out in the middle of Merrill Avenue, just east of Cedar Avenue, Rialto police said in a news release.

First responders determined the man had been hit by a vehicle that quickly fled the scene.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital, where he died at about 3:45 a.m.

Detectives say the man was crossing Merrill Avenue from south to north outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle heading east from Cedar Avenue.

The driver failed to stop and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Anyone with information can contact the Rialto police at 909-820-2550, or submit a tip anonymously via 855-847-7247.

