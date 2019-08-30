× Prosecutors Reviewing Investigation of L.A. County Deputy Accused of Faking Sniper Shooting in Lancaster

Los Angeles County prosecutors said Friday they are beginning to review the criminal investigation submitted by detectives involving a L.A. County sheriff’s deputy accused of lying about being shot by a sniper.

Angel Reinosa, a probationary employee who had been with the Sheriff’s Department for about a year, became the subject of a criminal investigation last week after he said he was shot by a sniper outside the sheriff’s Lancaster Station, a claim that officials said he later admitted was untrue.

It’s unclear when the district attorney will make a decision about charges.

Saying he had taken “swift administrative action in the matter,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced at a news conference Wednesday that Reinosa was no longer employed by the department or the county. Villanueva declined to elaborate on the deputy’s departure.

