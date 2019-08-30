Rich on Tech: A Hard Lesson on the Importance of Backing Up Data

Apple sends out invites for it’s special event on September 10; Testing out Sprint 5G; Yelp gets more personalized; Fitbit unveils the Versa 2 smartwatch; Apple apologies for Siri snafu. Listeners ask about the CamScanner app, the best VPNs, GPS luggage trackers and how virtual numbers work on the Apple Card.

Mentioned:

Check Sprint 5G coverage near you

Apple apologies for listening to your Siri commands

Fitbit announces Versa 2 smartwatch with Spotify and Alexa

Yelp gets more personalized

