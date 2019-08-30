Vigil Planned to Mark 1 Year Since Fatal Police Shooting of Actress Vanessa Marquez in South Pasadena

Friends and family of “ER” actress Vanessa Marquez, who was fatally shot by police at her home last year, are planning to hold a vigil Friday to commemorate her death and to pressure South Pasadena police into releasing body-camera footage of the shooting.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. in front of Marquez’s home in the 1100 block of Fremont Avenue, organizers said.

The circumstances surrounding Marquez’s death on Aug. 30, 2018, sparked outrage among her family and many in the community. Officers were sent to the 49-year-old actress’ home to conduct a wellness check and when they arrived, she was having a seizure, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which oversaw the investigation.

Officers and a mental health clinician spoke with Marquez for more than 90 minutes to try to persuade her to accept medical care, authorities said. She may have also been suffering from mental health problems, officials said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.