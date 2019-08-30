× Yucaipa Deputy Helps Teen Who Pulled Out Knife in Apparent ‘Suicide by Cop’ Attempt: Police

A deputy de-escalated a situation in which a teen drew a knife out and began approaching in an apparent “suicide by cop” attempt in Yucaipa that resulted in him getting help, police said Friday.

The incident began with a call of a man with a knife walking in the 34000 block of Avenue J about 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Yucaipa Police Department.

The first responding deputy encountered the man in the street, his hands concealed, and began speaking with him. The man then pulled a knife out from under his clothing and advanced on the deputy, a police news release stated.

As this was happening, the deputy decided to use de-escalation techniques to try and diffuse the tense situation. It took several minutes, but the deputy convinced the armed man to drop the knife.

He was detained without incident.

When deputies interviewed him, they learned he was actually just 16 years old and experiencing a mental health crisis.

The teen called 911 on himself, grabbed a butter knife and waited for deputies arrive. His hope was to create a “‘suicide by cop'” incident, according to the release.

He was then taken to a local hospital, where he received a mental health evaluation and treatment.

Police reminded those in crisis that mental health services are available to the community, and people should call 211 to get connected.