1 Dead, 1 Arrested in Shooting at Oxnard Home

A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of another man inside an Oxnard home, officials said Saturday.

Oxnard police and paramedics responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Berkshire Street at around 11:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a person who had been shot, the department said in a statement.

It was the second call for service at the location concerning a family dispute, according to police.

Officials entered the house and found a 40-year-old man with a wound to his chest, the news release said.

"Patrol officers began providing life-saving measures until it was safe for EMS to enter the scene," the statement said. "Despite the heroic efforts of the officers and EMS, the victim died at the scene."

Witnesses inside the home identified the assailant as 43-year-old Jaime Villarreal, who was also in the residence at the time, Sgt. Scott Aaron told KTLA.

Officers arrested Villarreal and booked him on suspicion of murder on $500,000 bail, according to the Police Department.

Investigators believe Villarreal used a shotgun, Aaron said.

Authorities have not identified the victim and provided no further details about the case.