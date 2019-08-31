Gunman Killed After Shooting in Area Between Midland and Odessa, Texas Leaves 1 Dead, At Least 10 Wounded: Police

Breaking news update: Police in Midland said a shooter was shot and killed in Odessa. It’s unclear whether there’s a second shooter being sought.

Police say there are “multiple gunshot victims” in West Texas after reports of two suspects opening fire in the area of Midland and Odessa Saturday.

There are 10 confirmed injuries, possibly up to 20 injured, according to Devin Sanchez, a spokesman for the City of Odessa. There is one person confirmed dead, he said. One of those shot is a law enforcement officer, but it is unclear if the officer is injured or dead, Sanchez said.

Police in Odessa, say one or possibly two suspects hijacked U.S. Postal Service the postal vehicle and was firing at random, hitting several people. “At this time there are multiple gunshot victims,” Odessa police said in a posting on Facebook.

The Midland Police Department said that one suspect is believed to be driving a gold-colored vehicle and has a rifle.

Sanchez said the person in the gold Toyota is driving around shopping centers and shooting people from his vehicle. The area is near 32nd and 191, on the east side of Odessa.

Midland Police Department put on their Facebook page, “We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland.”

Authorities say they are searching for a USPS Postal Van and a small gold or white Toyota truck.

The shooting was first reported at a Home Depot in Odessa.

“Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors,” Midland police said on Facebook.

The University of Texas at Permian Basin went on lock down, according to a tweet.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.