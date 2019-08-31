× 2 Fatally Shot Near Businesses in Moreno Valley; Assailant Sought by Authorities

Authorities shut down a major intersection in Moreno Valley early Saturday as they searched for the person or people responsible for a shooting that left two people dead.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the area of the 24900 block of Sunnymead Boulevard, near Perris Boulevard, at around 1:14 a.m., according to the department.

They arrived at the scene to find two male individuals suffering from gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Department said. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the site while the other was transported to the hospital, where he was also declared dead, officials said.

The shooter or shooters remained outstanding, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials urged the public to avoid the location as they shut down Sunnymead Boulevard from the 60 Freeway westbound offramp to Perris Boulevard. Authorities also closed Perris Boulevard in all directions from Fir Avenue to north of the 60 Freeway.

A gas station, a number of restaurants and other business are located in the area.

#MorenoValley Update #2 Any additional information will be disseminated via Twitter.

🚧ROAD CLOSURES🚧 Sunnymead Blvd all directions from the 60 freeway westbound offramp to Perris Blvd Perris Blvd all directions from Fir Ave to north of the 60 freeway. Pls avoid the area. https://t.co/kyl0p8zyBk — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) August 31, 2019