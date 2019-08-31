Watch on Ch. 5: Dodgers at Diamondbacks at 5 P.M.; Click Here for Details on KTLA’s Broadcast Schedule

Cement Truck Plows Into Home in L.A.’s Mt. Washington Neighborhood

Posted 6:24 PM, August 31, 2019
A cement truck smashed through the front of a home in L.A.'s Mt. Washington neighborhood on Aug. 31, 2019. No injuries were reported. (Credit: KTLA)

A cement truck slammed into the front of a home in the Mt. Washington neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday morning, officials said.

The residents escaped injury when the cement truck careened down a hill about 10:30 a.m. and plowed through the garage area of a two-story home in the 3800 block of Glenalbyn  Drive, Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Cody Weireter said.

A woman was in a room directly above the garage that was hit by the truck, but all residents of the home managed to get themselves out unhurt, he said.

The truck’s 50-gallon fuel take was largely empty, the captain said. But a power pole was damaged in the crash, and a guy-wire became entangled with the wreck, slowing down the process of removing the truck from the building.

The cause of the crash was being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

