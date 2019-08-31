Driver Fleeing After Hitting Pedestrian Crashes, Is Thrown Out of Car in Pacoima: Police

Watch on Ch. 5: Dodgers at Diamondbacks at 5 P.M.; Click Here for Details on KTLA’s Broadcast Schedule

A badly damaged vehicle at the scene of a crash in Pacoima on Aug. 31, 2019. (Credit: Loudlabs)

A driver fleeing the scene after hitting a pedestrian in Pacoima later crashed and was ejected from the vehicle Friday night, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The vehicle struck a female pedestrian in the 12300 block of Osborne Place at 10:18 p.m. and kept going, according to LAPD Officer Lee.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Just three minutes after the hit-and-run collision, the driver crashed less than a mile away in the area of San Fernando Road and Montague Street and was thrown out of the car, according to the department.

The driver taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The vehicle had smashed through a fence and gone onto a train track.

Video from the scene shows a badly damaged silver SUV with a caved in hood stopped near some tracks. A large piece of crushed fencing can be seen nearby.

Firefighters were seen taking a man on a gurney into an ambulance after cutting through the fencing, video showed.

The driver, who has not been identified, is expected to be charged with felony hit-and -run, Lee said.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

No further details were available.

