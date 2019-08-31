Hesperia Man Sought in Connection With Killing of Woman, Robbery of Elderly Man

Deputies sought a man on Saturday after he killed a 35-year-old woman at his home in Hesperia, robbed an elderly man in Apple Valley, then left the woman’s body in a field, authorities said.

Phillip Williamson, 37, was considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities were first notified of trouble about 10 a.m. Friday with a report of a robbery at a home int he 20000 block of Wisconsin Street in Apple Valley, sheriff’s officials said in a written statement.

A 76-year-old man reported that Williamson, who he knew, “confronted him at his home and forced him to give him several hundred dollars and a handgun,” the statement said. Williamson then told the victim to look inside the Hyundai he was driving, saying that there was a dead woman inside.

“The victim believed there was a body partially hidden inside the vehicle,” the sheriff’s department statement said. Williamson then drove away.

Investigators searched Williamson’s home in the 19100 block of Yucca Street in Hesperia, where they found what they described as evidence of a struggle. An arrest warrant for Williamson was issued.

The Hyundai Williamson had been driving turned up about 10:40 p.m. in a dirt field along Wisconsin Street in Apple Valley, authorities said. The body of 35-year-old Brandi Jones of Hesperia was found inside. No information was released regarding how she died.

Both victims knew Williamson prior to Friday’s violence, officials said. Their relationships were not clear.

Williamson remained at large Saturday. Anyone who spots him was urged to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information can reach San Bernardino Sheriff’s Detective James Tebbetts at 909-387-3589. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.