NorCal Deputy Fatally Shoots Suspect Who Tried Grabbing Gun in Interview Room: Sheriff

Tehama County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicles are seen in an undated photo posted to the office's website.

Authorities say a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a suspect inside a department interview room as he tried to remove a detective’s handgun from its holster.

Officials say 32-year-old Alberto Wayne Martinez was a suspect in a child molestation case. Authorities say two detectives tried to arrest Martinez after the interview on Friday in Red Bluff when he began to struggle.

The sheriff’s department says Martinez, of Redding, grabbed a detective’s gun. The other detective fired one shot that struck Martinez in the torso.

Authorities say Martinez later died at a hospital and a detective suffered minor injuries.

Capt. Dave Kain says Saturday officials are not naming the deputy or releasing Martinez’s charges.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting as the sheriff’s department conducts its administrative probe.

