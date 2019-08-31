× Pomona Police Rescue 3rd Teenage Human Trafficking Victim in 2 Weeks

Pomona police working to combat human trafficking and prostitution in their city rescued the third teenage human trafficking victim in the past two weeks on Friday, authorities said.

Officers were conducting a vice operation along the East Holt Avenue Corridor, commonly known as “the blade,” which has a reputation for problems with prostitution and human trafficking, the Pomona Police Department said in a written statement.

“Officers contacted a female loitering with the intent to commit prostitution,” according to the statement. “Upon further investigation, officers discovered that the female was actually a 17-year-old minor who had been the victim of human trafficking since the age of 15 years old.”

Investigators interviewed the young victim “and the appropriate resources were activated to assist her,” the statement said.

Friday’s incident was the third time over the past two weeks that officers have rescued an underage victim from human trafficking, Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri said via social media.

“The Pomona Police Department takes a victim-centered approach in deterring human trafficking and prostitution in the City of Pomona,” the police statement said. “These types of operations serve as an opportunity for victims of human trafficking to speak with law enforcement and community advocates in an effort to provide them with available resources and relocate them to safe locations.”

Anyyone with information regarding prostitution or human trafficking is urged to contact Pomona police at 909-620-2085. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

