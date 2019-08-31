Watch on Ch. 5: Dodgers at Diamondbacks at 5 P.M.; Click Here for Details on KTLA’s Broadcast Schedule

Riverside Police Officer Hurt in Collision With Caltrans Truck on the 91 Freeway

Posted 6:50 PM, August 31, 2019, by , Updated at 07:03PM, August 31, 2019
A Riverside Police Department officer was injured in a collision involving a Caltrans truck on the 91 Freeway on Aug. 31, 2019. (Credit: @7maidAlsuwaidi on Twitter)

A Riverside police officer was hospitalized in “serious but stable” condition after a collision between his patrol vehicle and a Caltrans pickup truck on the 91 Freeway on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The crash took place short before 5 p.m. on the westbound 91 Freeway just east of Van Buren Boulevard, according to Riverside Police Department officials and California Highway Patrol logs.

Police were preparing to reopen the freeway after closing it down due to a woman who had been threatening to jump from an overpass, Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback said.

A Caltrans truck swerved into the officer’s SUV, he said.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition, according to Railsback. The driver of the Caltrans truck was unhurt.

The cause and circumstances of the crash remained under investigation.

 

