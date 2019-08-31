Triple-Digit Temps Hitting SoCal Over Labor Day Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southern California is in for a blistering Labor Day weekend, with the heat expected to peak Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory effective Sunday for L.A. County's valleys and interior mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Mountains.

While that means the possibility of heat-related illnesses in those regions, health issues from the scorching temperatures are likely in the Palmdale and Lancaster areas, according to the Weather Service.

"Valleys will soar into triple digits with highs ranging from 100 to 106," the agency said in a statement. "The Antelope Valley is expected to reach 108 degrees."

Downtown L.A. will see highs in the lower 90s and the coastal areas in the 70s and 80s. Hot conditions will likely linger through early next week, according to forecasters.

The county's website has a map of cooling centers available to the public.

HOT weather on Sunday means increasing risk of heat-related illness! What can you do to stay safe? #SoCal #LAheat #CAwx pic.twitter.com/m4pJeKos0p — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 31, 2019