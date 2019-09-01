1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured After Metro Bus Crashes Into Vehicles, Crowded Taco Stand in Willowbrook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Metro bus crashed into multiple vehicles and a crowded taco stand in the early hours of Sunday in Willowbrook, leaving a man dead and another person seriously hurt, officials said.

An additional number of people suffered minor injuries, California Highway Patrol Officer Jesus Sanchez told KTLA.

The incident unfolded around 2 a.m. near Alameda and 131st streets when a Metro bus, for reasons yet to be determined, struck a Honda SUV, Sanchez said. The bus then slammed into other parked cars in the vicinity before hitting a taco stand surrounded by several people, he said.

The crash involved a total of five vehicles, including the bus, according to CHP.

All 10 passengers in the bus did not sustain any injuries, the agency said.

Two people were taken to a hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, Sanchez said. Witnesses said the man killed in the crash had been trapped underneath a van.

Video from the scene shows the bus's windshield heavily damaged.

The incident remained under investigation by authorities and Metro officials.

"We want people to pay attention and travel safe throughout the holiday weekend," Sanchez said.

Willowbrook is an unincorporated area in South Los Angeles.