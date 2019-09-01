2 Men Shot Multiple Times Found Dead Inside Car in South L.A.’s Broadway-Manchester Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two men were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Sunday, officials said.

Officers at around 8 a.m. responded to a call about two people shot in the 8900 block of Grand Avenue, near 89th Street, L.A. police Sgt. Tim Jones said. LAPD did not receive any reports of shots fired at the time, he said.

Detectives were canvassing the vicinity for evidence in the attack, Jones said. Prostitution and narcotics activities are not uncommon in the area, the sergeant added.

Investigators were still working on identifying the victims.

KTLA's Derrick Clemons contributed to this report.