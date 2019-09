Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were wounded in a stabbing at a Ralphs grocery store in Koreatown.

The attack was first reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the store at 3410 W. 3rd Street.

Initial reports from the scene indicated a man and woman had been stabbed, and both were seriously injured.

Few details were available. The suspect was believed to still be at large.

Los Angeles Police Department officials were not available for comment.