Anaheim Man Followed, Shot to Death in San Bernardino; Two Killers Sought

Police are seeking two attackers who followed an Anaheim man from one San Bernardino business to another before shooting him to death on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Subhi Baghdadi, 51, died shortly after the 6 p.m. attack outside a strip mall at 270 E. Baseline Street, according to San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Brent Baker.

The victim and the two killers were all in a business in the 1200 block of North Waterman Avenue just prior to the shooting, the sergeant said.

When the victim left the business, he was followed to his vehicle by both suspects, (then) to a neighboring business in the 200 block of E. Baseline Street,” Baker said in a written statement.

The attackers confronted Baghdadi as he was sitting in his car, officials said.

“(One of the suspects) pointed a firearm at the victim, fired a round and struck the victim once,” Baker said. “The unknown suspects fled the area on foot, in an unknown direction.”

Paramedics took Baghdadi to a hospital, where he soon succumbed to his wounds.

No suspect description was available, nor were any details regarding a motive for the killing.

Detectives continued seeking witnesses and scouring for clues Sunday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact San Bernardino police Detective Seims at 909-384-5650, or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613.