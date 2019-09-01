Assault Suspect Arrested Following Standoff at El Monte Warehouse

A SWAT team takes an assault suspect into custody following a standoff in El Monte on Sept. 1, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A SWAT team arrested an assault suspect after he barricaded himself inside a warehouse in El Monte for about two hours on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The standoff began shortly after 3:30 pm. in the area of Peck Road and Magnolia Street, according to El Monte Police Department Sgt. Aram Choe.

“We received reports of a woman being attacked by a man with an unknown blunt object,” the sergeant said.

Responding officers encountered the woman, who was safe, Choe said. “She informed us that her assailant ran inside a warehouse at the 2800 block of Peck Road.”

Officers ordered the suspect to come out and surrender, but he refused. A SWAT team was summoned to take charge of the scene.

Negotiators persuaded the suspect to surrender without a struggle about 5:30 p.m., Choe said.

His identity was not immediately available.

