Comedian Kevin Hart Injured in Rollover Crash Near Calabasas, CHP Says

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart suffered “major back injuries” in a crash near Calabasas early Sunday morning, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The crash was reported in the area of Mulholland Highway and Cold Canyon Road at about 12:45 a.m., authorities said.

Hart was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the driver, a 28-year-old man, lost control while turning onto Mulholland Highway and the car went off the roadway and rolled over down an embankment, CHP said.

Two people were trapped in the car.

Hart managed to get out and go to his house nearby to get help, according to CHP.

The 40-year-old comedian and the driver were both taken to hospitals with major injuries, the report said. Their conditions were unknown Sunday afternoon.

A 31-year-old woman, who was also a passenger in the car at the time of the crash, suffered minor injuries.

Authorities don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and no further details were immediately available.

Hart is a father of three and is best known for his stand-up comedy acts and his roles in “Ride Along,” “Central Intelligence,” and “The Secret Life of Pets,” according to his IMDB page.