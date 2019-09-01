Fentanyl, a New Top Killer in the U.S., Is Remaking the Mexican Drug Trade

Posted 1:07 PM, September 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:11PM, September 1, 2019

A former heroin laboratory sits abandoned in Filo de Caballos, Mexico in this undated photo. Demand dropped due to synthetics. (Credit: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Melissa and Daryl McKinsey first heard about “Mexican Oxy” last year when their 19-year-old son Parker called in tears.

“I need to go to rehab,” he said.

Several months earlier, a friend had given Parker a baby-blue pill that was stamped on one side with the letter M.

It resembled a well-known brand of oxycodone, the prescription painkiller that sparked the American opioid epidemic.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

A graph shows the number of U.S. deaths from fentanyl and other synthetic opioids from 1999 to 2018. (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

