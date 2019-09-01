Investigation Underway After Man Shot and Killed in Paramount

The 7700 block of Somerset Boulevard in Paramount is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Paramount Sunday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The man was shot in the 7700 block of Somerset Boulevard at about 10:20 a.m., authorities said.

He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

