L.A. County Fair Reschedules Concert by Pitbull, Who’s Staying in Miami as Dorian Reaches Bahamas

The Los Angeles County Fair has postponed a Sunday evening concert by Pitbull amid a hurricane watch in Florida, which is about 185 miles west of the center of Hurricane Dorian.

Pitbull, a Miami resident, could not safely depart the state ahead of his scheduled performance at 7 p.m. at the Fairplex in Pomona, his management told the L.A. County Fair.

The artist “has chosen to stay and tend to the safety of his family,” the fair’s website said.

The show has been rescheduled to Sept. 12. The fair will honor admission for ticket holders on Sunday, as well as the new concert date. Those seeking a refund may do so through Ticketmaster or the L.A. County Fair box office.

“Our thoughts are with all affected families along the Southeastern seaboard,” the fair said in a statement.

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in northern Bahamas on Sunday afternoon at 185 mph. The storm has tied the record set in 1935 for the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Los Angeles International Airport so far has not reported any flight cancellations.

“No flight impacts to LAX at this time but check with your airline directly over the next 48 hours for possible weather related impacts,” the airport announced in a tweet just before noon Sunday.