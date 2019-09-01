Man Sought in Connection With Deadly Redlands Stabbing

Police are on the lookout for a man who they say fatally stabbed another man in the neck in Redlands on Saturday evening.

Toshi Izumi, 38, is wanted in the killing of 60-year-old Michael Roberts, the Redlands Police Department said in a written statement.

The stabbing took place about 7:45 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 1200 block of Heath Street, authorities said. Izumi stabbed Roberts in the neck and fled the scene,

Paramedics pronounced Roberts dead at the scene. His city of residence was not available.

No further details regarding the circumstances or motive in the killing were released.

Izumi was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was believed to be driving a 2008 to 2013 silver or champagne-color four-door Nissan Altima with a California license plate. He was last known to be in Yucapia.

Meanwhile, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department investigators continued searching Sunday for a man wanted in the killing of a woman and the robbery of an elderly man on Friday.

Phillip Williamson, 37, of Hesperia is accused of killing 35-year-old Brandi Jones, whose body was discovered in a car left in the desert in Apple Valley on Friday night. Detectives found evidence of a struggle at Williamson’s home in Hesperia.

Earlier in the day, Williamson is suspected of robbing a 76-year-old man of cash and a handgun in Apple Valley.

Both victims were not strangers to Williamson, sheriff’s officials said, but their specific relationship was not disclosed.

Anyone who spots the homicide suspects was urged to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on the Redlands investigation was asked to call Detective Jeff Frisch at 909-335-4777. Anyone with information on the Hesperia case can reach San Bernardino Sheriff’s Detective James Tebbetts at 909-387-3589. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.